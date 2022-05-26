May 26, 2022
Spring Valley Reformed Church to host Memorial Day concert

By Shaw Local News Network

Members of Sacred Call are (from left) Steve Rose, David Edwards, Mark Green, Stacy Turner, and Ken Turner. (Photo provided)

FULTON — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, will be hosting a Memorial Day concert at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 30. The concert will be moved indoors if the weather is poor. An offering will be taken during the concert.

Sacred Call, a southern gospel quartet from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, will perform.

Food will be served before the concert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will consist of barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and desserts. Cost of a meal will be a donation.

For more information, contact Randy Venema 815-499-8843.


