Spring Valley Reformed Church to host Memorial Day concert

FULTON — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, will be hosting a Memorial Day concert at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 30. The concert will be moved indoors if the weather is poor. An offering will be taken during the concert.

Sacred Call, a southern gospel quartet from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, will perform.

Food will be served before the concert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will consist of barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and desserts. Cost of a meal will be a donation.

For more information, contact Randy Venema 815-499-8843.



