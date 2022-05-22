Serenity Hospice and Home to host Memorial Golf event

BYRON- Serenity Hospice and Home will be hosting its 30th annual Memorial Golf Play Day at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at PrairieView Golf Course, German Church Road, Byron. Check in for the golf day will begin at 7 a.m. There will also be a best ball scramble, on course contests, raffles and more activities.

The event is in honor of Jonathon Knodle, the son of Lynn and Doug Knodle, who died in 1990. He was cared for by Serenity Hospice during the final months of his life. Doug and Lynn became volunteers at Serenity Hospice and Home following Jonathon’s death, with Lynn becoming CEO. The Golf Play Day has raised over $312,000 for Serenity Hospice and Home and has helped them to provide the highest quality care to patients and their families.

To register for the event, visit ourfundraiser.events/jdkgolfplayday. For more information, call Serenity Hospice and Home at 815-732-2499.