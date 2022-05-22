CGH Health Foundation to hold walk for dementia awareness

STERLING - The CGH Health Foundation will hold its first Memories Matter Walk at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the outdoor trail of Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive. Registration for the walk will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Building 3 at Westwood. The walk will be held rain or shine.

Participants will be able to choose between a half-mile trail, 1-mile trail or do both. Participants will receive a t-shirt, butterfly garden stake and swag bag. The entry fee for the walk will be $20 before Wednesday, June 1 and $25 after Wednesday, June 1. Funds from the walk will go towards supporting efforts to raise awareness of the disease and to offer resources and assistance to those impacted in the Sauk Valley area.

The Memories Matter Walk will be to support those whose lives have been affected by dementia. The walk was inspired by a bequest from the late Hugh and Betty Miller of Rock Falls, the latter having battled dementia for 11 years before her death in August 2020.

To register and pay for the walk, visit www.cghmc.com/memoriesmatterwalk. For more information, contact Joan Hermes at 815/625-0400, ext. 5672, joan.hermes@cghmc.com or Sherry DeWalt, 815/625-0400, ext. 5672, sherry.dewalt@cghmc.com.