Sterling Federal Bank receives customer service Banky Award

STERLING – Sterling Federal Bank was recognized during a May conference by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking and awarded the organization’s customer service Banky Award.

The Extraordinary Banking Awards highlight the important roles that local community banks play in the nation’s economy.

“We are very humbled to be chosen from among our peers for this award,” said Dean Ahlers, Sterling Federal’s president and CEO. “Our employees’ passion for providing our customers with excellent service is truly amazing. We would like to thank our customers for your continued trust and support.”