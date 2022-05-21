May 20, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Sterling Federal Bank receives customer service Banky Award

By Shaw Local News Network
Roxanne Emmerich, founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking, presents Sterling Federal's Dean Ahlers with a Banky award for customer service on May 18 in Florida.

Roxanne Emmerich, founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking, presents Sterling Federal's Dean Ahlers with a Banky award for customer service on May 18 in Florida. (Photo provided by Sterling Federal Bank via The Institute for Extraordinary Banking)

STERLING – Sterling Federal Bank was recognized during a May conference by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking and awarded the organization’s customer service Banky Award.

The Extraordinary Banking Awards highlight the important roles that local community banks play in the nation’s economy.

“We are very humbled to be chosen from among our peers for this award,” said Dean Ahlers, Sterling Federal’s president and CEO. “Our employees’ passion for providing our customers with excellent service is truly amazing. We would like to thank our customers for your continued trust and support.”

SVM Community BriefsSterling