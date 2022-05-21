Rochelle student wins Congressional art contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rochelle Township High School student Marlen Hueramo’s “Lunch in the Commons” was the winner of the Illinois 16th District Congressional Art Competition, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced.

The artwork, made from colored pencil, will be put on display in the halls of the United States Capitol for one full year.

The runner up of the Congressional Art Competition was Pontiac Township High School student Olivia Schickel of Pontiac was runnerup while Troy Papke of Rochelle and Aurora Christian’s Anna Gavin were honorable mention selections.



