May 15, 2022
Sauk Valley
Illinois State Police District 1 gets 100th anniversary commemorative patrol vehicle

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Vos was assigned District 1's commemorative 100th anniversary squad car. Each of the 21 state police districts were assigned one of the cars, whose design reflects the classic black and whites used by the patrol in the 1950s.

STERLING — Josh Vos, a trooper with District 1 of the Illinois State Police, was designated assignment to the 100th anniversary patrol vehicle.

ISP celebrated its 100th anniversary on April 21. Each of the 21 districts received a commemorative patrol car, decked out in the same paint scheme as the “black and whites” of the 1950s.

In addition, each trooper was issued a commemorative five-pointed star to wear on their uniforms.

Vos is a three-year trooper and resides in Whiteside County.

The commemorative squad cars have a throwback design, but it is outfitted with an in-car computer, a StarCom21 radio capable of communicating with any trooper in the state, front and rear speed detection radar, and a LED light bar.

The anniversary squad car will be on patrol in the District 1 counties of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, and Carroll counties. The squad car will also be on display at local community events throughout the year.

