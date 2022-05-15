Illinois State Police District 1 gets 100th anniversary commemorative patrol vehicle

STERLING — Josh Vos, a trooper with District 1 of the Illinois State Police, was designated assignment to the 100th anniversary patrol vehicle.

ISP celebrated its 100th anniversary on April 21. Each of the 21 districts received a commemorative patrol car, decked out in the same paint scheme as the “black and whites” of the 1950s.

In addition, each trooper was issued a commemorative five-pointed star to wear on their uniforms.

Vos is a three-year trooper and resides in Whiteside County.

The commemorative squad cars have a throwback design, but it is outfitted with an in-car computer, a StarCom21 radio capable of communicating with any trooper in the state, front and rear speed detection radar, and a LED light bar.

The anniversary squad car will be on patrol in the District 1 counties of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, and Carroll counties. The squad car will also be on display at local community events throughout the year.