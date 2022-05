DIXON – Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center will host a cancer treatment and neuropathy program at 1 p.m. May 18 in the Annex classroom of Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St. Attendees must register to attend the program.

The program will be lead by Brandon Gumbiner of KSB Hospital. Gumbiner will be sharing suggestions and information to manage common challenges that are faced by cancer patients.

To register for the program, email amunoz@hohrrv.com or call 815-288-4673.