Creston-Dement Public Library receives Dollar General literacy grant

CRESTON – The Creston-Dement Public Library received a $2,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The grant is part of $175,650 in literacy grants awarded to Illinois libraries, schools and nonprofit organizations.

The funds are part of almost $8.2 million awarded throughout 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support family, adult and summer literacy programs.

The foundation is accepting applications for youth literacy grants through 10 p.m. May 19. Libraries and schools within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store are eligible. Grant applications can be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.