Registration underway for Dixon Park District Spark Camp

DIXON - Dixon Park District will be hosting its Spark Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13, Wednesday, June 15 and Friday, June 17 at Ballou Park, 701 E. Seventh St., Dixon. Lunch will be provided at the camp.

Spark Camp will be open for youth ages 8 to 14. The camp will focus on participation, sportsmanship, respect, kindness and appreciation. Activities at the camp will include group games, water games, flag football, soccer, kickball and more. Spark Camp will cost $35 for in-district residents and $45 for out-of-district residents. Those who register by Friday, June 3 will receive a free camp T-shirt.

To register, visit dixonparkdistrict.com.