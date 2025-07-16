Potthoff appointed Sterling’s deputy police chief of support services

Sterling Police Department's newly appointed deputy chief of Support Services, Ryan Potthoff (center), stands with his father, Ron Potthoff, and his wife, Michelle Potthoff, during the July 7, 2025, Sterling City Council meeting. (Brandon Clark)

Ryan Potthoff has been appointed the new deputy chief of support services for the Sterling Police Department, succeeding Jeff Mohr after Mohr’s retirement earlier this year.

Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira made the official announcement during the July 7 Sterling City Council meeting, when Potthoff’s father, Ron Potthoff – a former Sterling police chief – had the honor of pinning his son.

“Deputy Chief Potthoff brings to this role not only understanding and an outstanding record of service but also the leadership, integrity and vision that our city needs as we continue to work to build a stronger, safer and more connected community with the residents of our area,” Chavira said during the City Council meeting.

For Potthoff, the appointment carries a deep personal meaning.

“I grew up in this building and knew a lot of the guys. Cadet Thorpe was the chief when my dad was here,” Potthoff said. “I always looked up to him. When I came back from school and was exploring this career, I did ride-alongs with some of the guys who are in charge now. So, while my dad was part of me going into law enforcement, it was also being here and meeting all these other guys who were like role models for my dad and who also became role models for me.”

Potthoff began his law enforcement career in 2013 as a patrol officer with Sterling police, then served as the department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer in local schools.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to do that for very long. I only did one semester of DARE,” Potthoff recalled. “We were short-handed at the time and just didn’t have enough people.”

Potthoff returned to patrol before transitioning to investigations in 2017, initially as the youth officer focusing on juvenile cases. He then served as a general detective until his promotion to sergeant in January 2021. He led other patrol officers until his recent promotion to deputy chief.

He said those positions and experiences will serve him in his new role.

“It’s part of the natural progression,” Potthoff said. “Once you come up to administration, you kind of have to have your hands in everything. You don’t have to be an expert in everything, but you should at least have some knowledge in everything.”

As the department’s new deputy chief of support services, Potthoff is responsible for overseeing the administrative and logistical functions that keep the SPD running smoothly, including areas such as records, dispatch, training, technology and evidence management, while ensuring his fellow officers and staff have the resources and support they need.

“I’ll also act as a FOIA officer for any people who file Freedom of Information Act requests. We have to look at those and decide what we can and can’t release,” Potthoff said. “Support services is also in charge of ordering technology to help the other officers. For instance, Deputy Chief Mohr was one of the ones who purchased the dash cams for the cars.”

Potthoff said that although Mohr still will be available to offer advice, Potthoff does not plan to make any significant changes.

“The department is in really good shape, and I just want to maintain what they’ve been doing,” Potthoff said. “We recently hired someone in records and someone in parking enforcement, and I want to make sure they’re trained and feel welcome and comfortable in their positions.”

Potthoff also is a major advocate for community policing.

“Getting out and meeting people and talking to them always interested me more than writing speeding tickets,” Potthoff said. “I was always the guy on patrol, getting out and walking through the parks and talking to kids or walking in the neighborhoods talking to people. That’s probably my favorite part – helping people solve problems that have run out of resources, and we’re a resource for them.”