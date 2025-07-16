Lee County property transfers for July 7-11, 2025

Warranty deeds

Angela R Brooks, Angela R Pitts, and Betty J Hoffman to Andres Uman and Amanda Umana, 511 W. Cherry St., Compton, $50,000.

Terry Cooper and Linda Cooper to Monica Restrepo, 1003 Center, Dixon, $142,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Richard Bushman, 911 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $64,200.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Elizabeth D Mayes and Ryan J. Troutman, 2108 Factory St., Dixon, $170,000.

Ninos Youmran to Steven Kibble, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-21-200-013, $80,000.

Randall E Harvey and Cathleen M Harvey to Moises Robles De La Torre, Karla Maria Robles and Martin Robles, 1781 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $404,000.

Aaron M Veckey to Paul C Stark II and Tracy Stark, 606 Anglo, Dixon, $75,000.

D & S Maintenance Inc to Mk Land Trust, 903 Sterling Road, Dixon, $30,000.

Donna Joan Heiman and Paul Heiman to Brandon Allen Heiman, 3053 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $20,000.

Gene & Norma Legacy LLC to Teresa Frawley, Cynthia Daley, Beth Donahue and Paula J Henkel, two parcels in Lee Center Township: 11-16-33-100-014 and 11-16-33-300-001; two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-23-400-001 and 19-22-25-300-010; and 19-22-23-400-004, $0.

Patricia J Thompson to Lorenso Fabian and Emmanuel Fabian, 361 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $139,900.

Dennis W Hayes and Howard L Hayes to Dennis W Hayes, 2092 Docs Landing, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deed in trust

Michael R Cervenka to Michael R Cervenka, trustee, and Michael R Cervenka Revocable Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-451-037, $0.

Deed

Kathleen Ann Sarver to Kaylin Sarver, Kaylin Newman and Calianne Sarver, 1130 N. Jefferson, Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Judith A Lang to James E Gahan, 3173A Route 30, Steward, $0.

Amador G Carrazco to Sandra Paredes, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-256-002, $0.

Kimberly Ann Conover and Kimberly Ann Kruse to David Ross Conover, 1782 Mound Hill Road, Sterling, $0.

Jose Luis Sola and Jose Luis Sola Torres to Jose Luis Sola Torres, trustee, and Jose Luis Sola Torres Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Yellow Ribbon Housing LLC to Do Not Pass Go LLC, 801 W. Third St., Dixon, and 803 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

John A Nicholson and Diane L Nicholson to Thomas E Bittner, 111 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $46,000.

Rodney W Schauff and Debra L Schauff to Kenneth J Hicks and Carla J Hicks, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-405-016, $0.

Lois J Kettley to Alan S Kettley, Diane E Worman and Ricke W Kettley, 3046 Stainbrook Road, Steward, $0.

Kurtis D Kasper to Christopher Morey and Matthew Kasper, 3550.96 Howlett Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Claudia Delong to City Of Amboy, 117 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $0.

Bradley Ray Iverson, Danessa Kay Iversen, Jereme Aloisio and Amber Aloisio to Trl Enetrprises LLC, 3323 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Gerald A Hennelly and Cheryl Lynn Hennelly to Gerald A Hennelly and Jean T Hennelly, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-105-033, $0.

Trustees deed

Gregory D Macklin, trustee, James R Macklin, trustee, and J Dale Macklin Revocable Trust to Gregory D Macklin, trustee, Gregory D Macklin Trust, James R Macklin, trustee, and James R Macklin Trust, one parcel in Alto Township: 01-06-15-400-005; two one parcels in Hamilton Township: 09-19-19-100-003 and 09-19-19-100-005, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Gene Kruse to Gene Kruse, trustee, and Gene Kruse, trust, two parcels in Hamilton Township: 09-19-09-100-001 and 09-19-09-300-008, $1.

Raul A Villarreal and Benita Villarreal to Raul A Villarreal, trustee, and Raul Villarreal Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-179-019, $0.