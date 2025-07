People dance to the music of Blue Steel at the Oregon Park District's Concert in the Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Oregon Park West. E.D. Etnyre was the sponsor for the outdoor concert. (Earleen Hinton)

Blue Steel was the featured act at the Oregon Park District’s Concert in the Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Oregon Park West.

E.D. Etnyre sponsored the outdoor concert.

The 2025 concert series concludes Tuesday, July 22, with Burn N Bush/Color Run, sponsored by Woods.

The concert is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.