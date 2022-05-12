3 Dixon High School students awarded scholarships by Dixon Noon Lions

DIXON — Dixon Noon Lions awarded three Dixon High School students each with a $500 scholarship. The recipients were seniors Ellenor Zimmerman, Emma Blackbourn, and Emma Halla.

Applicants were judged on their in-school activities, academics, community service, and a personal statement on their intentions for continued service.

Scholarships were given in honor of Fay Densmore, who died in 2021. A memorial contribution was also made to Lions Camp Tatiyee for special needs children in Arizona as requested by the Densmore family.

Dixon Noon Lions scholarship recipient Emma Halla (Photo Provided by Jason Nelson )