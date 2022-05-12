3 Dixon High School students awarded scholarships by Dixon Noon Lions

DIXON — Dixon Noon Lions awarded three Dixon High School students each with a $500 scholarship. The recipients were seniors Ellenor Zimmerman, Emma Blackbourn, and Emma Halla.
Applicants were judged on their in-school activities, academics, community service, and a personal statement on their intentions for continued service.
Scholarships were given in honor of Fay Densmore, who died in 2021. A memorial contribution was also made to Lions Camp Tatiyee for special needs children in Arizona as requested by the Densmore family.