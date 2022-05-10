Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA to host Outdoor Adventure Fest

STERLING — The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA will host its annual Outdoor Adventure Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA, 2505 Avenue E. Admission to the event, as well as a meal and activities, will be free and open to the public.

Outdoor Adventure Fest will offer a mix of information centers and activities where guests can learn to fish in the Y pool, play on giant inflatables, get face painting and participate in other activities. There will be learning centers that will offer presentations on a variety of animals presented by Hoo Haven.

There will also be a vendor show for families to shop at and meet local artisans.

The goal of Outdoor Adventure Fest will be to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun and get families to experience traditional and non-traditional activities. Outdoor Adventure Fest will be sponsored by Rituals Chiropractic and CGH Health Foundation.

To learn more more about Outdoor Adventure Fest, visit www.srfymca.org and the Y’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/SRFYMCA or call 815-535-9622.