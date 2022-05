Dixon Kiwanis Club hosted 68th annual Scholastic Honor Banquet

DIXON- The Dixon Kiwanis Club hosted the 68th annual Scholastic Honor Banquet on Wednesday, April 20 at Sauk Valley Community College.. The Scholastic Honor Banquet was to honor Dixon High School students for their scholastic achievements.

These members of the senior class received recognition from their respective academic departments.

Emma Blackburn, social studies; Chloe Coil, social studies; Madison Cumberland, business, science, social studies; Justin Dallas, industrial arts; Lillian Deter, band, choir;

Carson Faley, math; Zechariah Fazekas, band; Isabella Gray, social studies, choir; Owen Grot, industrial arts, business, science, math; Jacob Gusse, industrial arts; Cecilia Hartman, art;

Evelynn Hvarre, English; Grant Jacobs, social studies; Alexis McConnell, art; Holli Miller, math; Elise O’Donnell, Spanish, band;

Marlee Oros, English; Trey Scheidegger, industrial arts; Miriam Sohail, Spanish, science, math, English, social studies; Hayden Steinmeyer, industrial arts; Alex Ullrich, science, English;

Molly Weinzerl, choir; Mackenzie Welch, industrial arts; Mitchell White, business; Clarice Williar, choir; and Ellenor Zimmerman, Spanish, math, science, social studies, band

Other honorees by class were:

Seniors: Riley Abell, Melanie Armstrong, Ana Berkey, Emma Blackbourn, Gage Burdick, Elena Castillo-Wetzell, Chloe Coil, Madison Cumberland, Justin Dallas, Lilian Deter, Lieth Elbzour, Carson Faley, Zecharia Fazekas, Alexander Georgiev, Isabella Gray, Owen Grot, Jacob Gusse, Cecilia Hartman, Kate Heppler, Evelynn Hvarre, Grant Jacobs, Angelica Jarrett, Elle Jarrett, Shea Lahey, Madelyn Lahman, Bradyn Langloss, Morgan Leslie, Alexander Lewis, John Lightner, Raymond Lohse, Gavin McAlister, Alexis McConnell, Holli Miller, Kaden Mulligan, Madalyn Munson, Myles Nally, Addyson North, Elise O’Donnell, Marlee Oros, Riley Pfoutz, Brody Potter, Mason Randick, Paige Riley, Alivia Rubright, Trey Scheidegger, Jadyn Settles, Katie Shafer, Miriam Sohail, Hayden Steinmeyer, Samantha Tourtillot, Alex Ullrich, Molly Weinzerl, Mackenzie Welch, Mitchell White, Clarice Williar, and Ellenor Zimmerman

Juniors: Nour Alsramah, Grant Boss, Elizabeth Childers, Emily Conderman, Autumn Cortesi, Natalie Davidson, Harvest Day, Grace DeBord, Jack Dempsey, Alexander Fulton, Olivia Gingras, Sydney Hargrave, Sydney Hills, Sara Hintz, Jack Johnson, Emma Jones, Abagail Knipple, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl, Hanna Lengquist, Mekhi McGlown, Leslie Pettorini, Ashlyn Schwarz, Quentin Seggebruch, Hannah Steinmeyer, Veronica Wade, and Thalia Wolber

Sophomores: Aryana Collins, Augustus Costello, Jordyn Crawford, Katie Drew, Karissa DuBois, Bashar Elbzour, Sophia Flynn, Nora Fordham, Tyler Herwig, Meghan Hoffman, MyKaylah Kirby, Karys Lance, Isabella Miller, Arijan Selmani, Emily Smith, Spencer Thompson, Collin Tran Howland, Mason Weigle, Teyla Wendt, and Samuel Zimmerman

Freshmen: Joseph Apple, Addison Arjes, Reign Bonnewell, Annelise Brown, Delaney Bruce, Nathaniel Burger, Addison Burgess, Allie Chavez, Caroline Childers, Aaron Conderman, Joshua Coss, Abhiram Ekula, Avery Faley, Grace Ferguson, Meredith Foulker, CJ Frey, Hayden Fulton, Cody Geil, Gabriel Greenfield, Kennedy Haenitsch, Zachary Hartmann, Hailey Hey, Siena Kemmeren, Jayden Kinney, Alizbeth Maldonado, Andrew McCracken, Vivian Medina, Sarah Messer, Derek Miller, Ashlyn Neville, Cruz Ocampo, Kiana Olalde, Emma Olson, Benjamin Oros, Avery Reinhold, Falan Schwarz, Cullen Shaner, Ashlyn Southard, Leah Stees, Autumn Swift, Owen Winters, and Hayden Yingling.

