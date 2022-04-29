Sterling Car Show to be held Sunday

STERLING — The eight annual Sterling Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Second Ave. and E. Second St., Sterling. Admission is free.

-Onsite registration from 8 a.m. to noon

-Judging begins at noon

-50/50 drawing at 2 p.m.

-Awards presentation at 2:15 p.m.

-Car Show closes at 3 p.m.

Dash plates will be given to the first 100 entries in the show. All car makes and models will be welcomed. Awards will be given to the Top 40 entries, along with our Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. The Car Show will have 3-D Sound as the Master of Ceremonies for the day.