Cheryl Faber (right), Treasurer of Whiteside Retired Teacher Association, presents a check of $250 to Peggy Mosher (left), President of the Whiteside Retired Teacher Association, from the Illinois Retired Teacher Association to the Whiteside local association for being named a Unit of Distinction of 2020-2021. The Whiteside association is one of 18 units in Illinois to meet the requirements of being named so, and any retired teacher is welcomed join at their quarterly meetings on the third Thursday of April, June, September, and November. (Photo Provided by Betty Clementz)