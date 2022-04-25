Five members of Sterling American Legion reach milestones

STERLING — The Sterling American Legion Post 296 recognized five individuals for their years of continuous membership at the Legions monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 13. Two of the recognized individuals were unable to attend the meeting due to living out of state.

Sterling American Legion Post 296 Commander Susan Foss awarded continuous membership certificate and pin to:

50 years: Roger Frank of Sterling.

60 years: Manuel Garcia of Sterling for 60 years.

70 years: William Saunders of Sterling, Frances Hanson of Napa, California and Paul Rogers of Green Valley, Arizona.



