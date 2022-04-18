CGH Medical Center recognizes DAISY Award recipient

STERLING — Charles Arwine, a registered nurse in the CGH Critical Care Unit, was a recipient of a DAISY Award.

The DAISY, which is for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes to recognize and celebrate the compassion and professionalism of nurses.

Arwine was nominated for the award for assisting a patient that was not assigned to him who was suffering from postpartum symptoms. Arwine consoled the patient and stayed with the patient for over 20 minutes to make sure their needs did not go unnoticed.

Other nurse nominees were Darcie Bettner; Shelly Roling Christensen; Jennifer Cook, Anne Cordell; Rosalie Feary; Michele Harrison, Laura Hawk; Sandy Hobbs; Rebecca Kundert; Shelly Lewis; Priscilla McNeill; Tiffany Markel; Anne Nehrkorn; Jennifer Olson; Danelle Saunders; Trisha Shuck; Laura Stoudt; Norma Alvarado-Urrutia; Stephanie Waller; Laurie Wilkinson; Julie Wardell, and Beriah Zigler.