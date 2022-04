DIXON — The Dixon Fire Department will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at the Dixon Fire Department truck bay, 210 S. Hennepin Ave. Donors must schedule an appointment at 815-228-3323 or online at redcrossblood.org.

Attendees will also receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice. Participants can save up to 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass. For more information about RapidPass, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.