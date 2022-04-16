S. Lee Glick publishes new horror novel

Author S. Lee Glick, formerly a Rock Falls resident for nearly five decades, published a horror novel “There’s Something Wrong with Joey.”

The story is about Simon and his cousin Joey, whose family is participating in an animal exhibit at a county fair. While participating at the exhibit, strange and unpleasant events begin to happen. The events escalate once the family returns home and the family is soon drawn in and implicated in the events.

"There's Something Wrong with Joey" author S. Lee Glick. Photo provided by Katherine Black. (Photo Provided )

Glick worked in retail as a manager-supervisor until he suffered a stroke. Glick began writing after his recovery. The story includes a symptoms checklist for readers as a matter of stroke awareness.

Glick published two other books, “The Testament” and “Six Haunting Tales.” He lives in Wisconsin with his wife and his pet cat and dachshund. Glick is also a member of the Wisconsin Writers Association. To learn more about S. Lee Glick, visit his website at https://sleeglick.com. To purchase any of Glick’s novels or read any of Glick’s novels, visit Amazon books.