April 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley Community College to host job fair

By Shaw Local News Network

Maria Uribe of Rock Falls and Nate Neubauer of Sterling stopped by the Addison Automatics booth manned by Scott Fenwick and Sean Smith (right) Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021 at Sauk Valley College's job fair. Another job fair is scheduled for mid April. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will be hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the West Mall at Sauk Valley Community College. The job fair is free and open to the public.

The job fair has 60 employers registered to attend the event. Some businesses that will be present include Addison Automatics Inc., Walmart, Bonnell Industries, Inc, PJ Tube, US Cellular, CGH Medical Center, O’Connell’s Jellystone Park, KSB Hospital and Raynor Garage Doors, among others.

Any employers interested in registering for the job fair can sign up at https://www.svcc.edu/community/business-training/job-fair.html. For information about the job fair, go to www.svcc.edu/jobfair.

