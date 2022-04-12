Sauk Valley Community College to host job fair

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will be hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the West Mall at Sauk Valley Community College. The job fair is free and open to the public.

The job fair has 60 employers registered to attend the event. Some businesses that will be present include Addison Automatics Inc., Walmart, Bonnell Industries, Inc, PJ Tube, US Cellular, CGH Medical Center, O’Connell’s Jellystone Park, KSB Hospital and Raynor Garage Doors, among others.

Any employers interested in registering for the job fair can sign up at https://www.svcc.edu/community/business-training/job-fair.html. For information about the job fair, go to www.svcc.edu/jobfair.