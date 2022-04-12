Polo Community School District to host open house

POLO — Polo Community School District will host an open house at all three school from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Centennial Elementary School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave., 5 to 6 p.m. at Aplington Middle School, 610 E. Mason St., and from 6 to 7 p.m. at Polo Community High School, 100 S. Union Ave.

The open house will to show the remodeling done to all three of the schools done during the summer.

At Centennial Elementary School, attendees will be able to check out a book fair. Those who attend Aplington Middle School and Polo Community High School will only be able to walk around the school and see the renovations. The event is free and open to the public.

If you have any questions about the Open House, email Superintendent Kelly Mandrell at kmandrell@poloschools.net.



