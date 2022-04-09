Photo: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Therapy dog visits Resthave Care and Rehab

Whiteside County Sheriff’s therapy dog Copper visits Resthave Care & Rehabilitation on March 31 with his handler Lt. Kim Cavazos and Sheriff John Booker. Pictured: Dolores “Dolly” Karol, Gloria Grams and Jane Tornquist showing Copper some love. Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation. Whiteside County Sheriff’s therapy dog Copper visits Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison on March 31 with his handler Lt. Kim Cavazos and Sheriff John Booker. Pictured: Dolores “Dolly” Karol, Gloria Grams and Jane Tornquist showing Copper some love. Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation. (Photo Provided )