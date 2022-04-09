April 09, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Photo: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Therapy dog visits Resthave Care and Rehab

By Shaw Local News Network
Whiteside County Sheriff’s Therapy dog Copper visiting Resthave Care &  Rehabilitation on Thursday, March 31 with his handler Lt. Kim Cavazos and Sheriff John Booker. Pictured: Dolores “Dolly” Karol, Gloria Grams and Jane Tornquist showing Copper some love. Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation.

SVM Community Briefs