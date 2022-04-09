McCombie bill to make outdoors licensing easier for vets clears House and Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation initiated by State Rep. Tony McCombie of the 71st District will soon make acquiring licensing for hunting, camping and fishing in Illinois easier for active duty service members and veterans.

McCombie called the requirement for military personnel to apply in person for a fee exemption an “unneccessary burden.” The bill was prompted by a constituent who presented the idea at her office.

“Whether hunting, fishing, or camping, our servicemen and women, and our veterans, deserve to enjoy the beautiful nature that Illinois offers without the hassle of being forced to apply in person,” she said in a news release.

House Bill 4680 amended the Department of Natural Resources Civil Administrative Code, the Wildlife Code, and Fish and Aquatic Life Code so former and current members of the military no longer have to apply for any of these licenses in person.

The bill was also sponsored by State Rep. Daniel Swanson of the 74th District and Rep. Andrew Chesney of the 89th District. In the Senate, it was sponsored by Brian Stewart of the 45th District.

The legislation was first filed by McCombie on Jan. 20. The bill has passed both houses of the state legislature.