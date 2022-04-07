Rep. Bustos announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition

ROCKFORD — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos invites high school students from across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Bustos’ office will be accepting submissions through the deadline of Thursday, April 21. Students are limited to one entry each and must submit their own original artwork.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

The Congressional Art Competition, which was first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each of the House districts will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. for the next year.

Any high school student from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is eligible to submit their original artwork for consideration. To enter, students must submit a digital form through Congresswoman Bustos’ website, and also send a digital version of their artwork to Artwork.Bustos@mail.house.gov. All entries will be posted online for the public to vote for the eventual winner.

For more information on how to enter, please visit bustos.house.gov and follow the link on the Helping You pulldown browser tab.