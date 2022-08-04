Dargis: Washington needs problem solvers

It seems like every day we face another crisis: sky-high gas prices, baby formula shortages, rising crime, groceries at a staggering cost. It doesn’t seem to end. We all feel the anxiety, fear and constant sense our country is on the wrong track. But the politicians in charge? They just don’t care. They’re focused on partisan bickering in Washington, D.C., not helping the families struggling to get by here in Illinois.

Joe Biden’s failure and the extremism coming out of Washington has resulted in a malaise the country hasn’t seen in decades. In difficult times like today it can be easy to forget we live in the greatest country on earth, but we have been through tough times before. With new leadership, we can find new hope. With a focus on people instead of politics, we can overcome these challenges and renew the American dream for ourselves, our families and our communities.

That’s why I’m running for Congress. I know what it means to serve our country, as I did for 20 years as a Surface Warfare Officer and Nuclear Engineer in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. I know how to solve problems and bring people together, as I’ve done throughout my successful private-sector business career. I’m not a career politician, but I know we need someone in Washington willing to fight for the people of Illinois.

Illinois families are feeling the pain at the pump. Gas prices are 47% higher than just a year ago. It’s time to end the energy extremism in Washington and get back to an “all of the above” energy policy, including nuclear power, to lower prices today and ensure we have clean, affordable, and reliable energy to power our economic recovery.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, with everything from groceries to school supplies costing more, burdening families and crushing senior citizens on fixed incomes. All of us are tightening our belts to keep our families within our budgets. It’s time for Congress to stop spending money we don’t have, driving the runaway inflation making life more difficult for American families.

Crime has become out of control. Carjackings in Chicago are occurring at a record pace, while arrests are near an all-time low. Businesses are shuttering and jobs are leaving, while families are afraid to walk the streets. It’s time we treated criminals like criminals and gave police the support they need to make our communities safe again.

I’m an outsider, a problem solver who will go to Washington to give you a voice as we work our way out of the mess these politicians got us in. My grandfather was a steelworker, my mother was a nurse, and they fled a war-torn Ukraine to find a better life here in America. I was proud to serve our country and defend the American promise of fairness and opportunity. I’m ready to serve again, to work tirelessly to make the American Dream accessible to so many who are currently being left behind by Washington politicians who care more about their extreme ideology than the people they are supposed to serve. I’m ready to build a better future for ourselves and our children. Will you join me?

• Chris Dargis is a businessman, retired Navy officer, husband and father of three children. He is running to represent the 8th Congressional District, which includes portions of Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Kane counties.