Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, May 5

Connor Gibour singled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to score Mason Lechowicz and send Crystal Lake Central past McHenry 4-3 in their Fox Valley Conference baseball game in Crystal Lake.
Central (9-14, 5-11 FVC) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out single from Yosiah Peters, who finished with two RBIs, to score Jaden Obaldo.
John Gariepy started for the Tigers and went seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits, with five strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper Cohn (3 for 4) and Lleyton Grubich (2 for 4) each had a double and an RBI for McHenry (14-12-1, 7-8).
Huntley 22, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Ryan Quinlan, Ryan Bakes, AJ Putty and Quinn Drews all hit home runs for the Red Raiders (20-4, 12-3) in the FVC win against the Chargers (4-19, 2-13).
Quinlan was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored, Putty was 3 for 3, adding two doubles with four runs and three RBIs, and Ryan Bakes drove in three. Joey Garlin and Ryan Dabe each added two RBIs.
Matt Schuring had a home run and two RBIs for D-C. Leth Pearson had two RBIs, and Mason Morawski had two doubles.
Crystal Lake South 9, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, C.J. Regillio was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs to lead the Gators (17-5, 11-4) past the Wolves (10-16-1, 5-9) in FVC action.
Dayton Murphy had a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, and James Carlson had a homer and drove in two runs. Ryan Skwarek picked up the win, giving up three runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.
Mason McKim had a triple and knocked in a run for Prairie Ridge. Trace Vrbancic and Riley Golden had an RBI each.
Jacobs 4, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Golden Eagles (12-13, 7-8) scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to knock off the Whip-Purs (13-12, 5-9) in FVC action.
Braden Behrens did not allow a run in a complete game. He gave up three hits, with four strikeouts and a walk. Paulie Rudolph had a solo homer, and Nathan Gerritsen and Jake Simpson both added an RBI.
Austin Ernst took the loss for Hampshire, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings. He had five strikeouts and no walks.
Cary-Grove 6, Burlington Central 6 (susp.): At Burlington, the Trojans and Rockets both scored single runs in the ninth and 10th innings before the game was suspended because of darkness.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Kane County Championships: At St. Charles, Hampshire took fourth in the 15-team meet with 62 points. Batavia (139 points) took first over St. Charles North (92). Burlington Central (46) tied for seventh, and Dundee-Crown (41) was 10th.
Hampshire’s Bryce Bannerman placed first in the 400 meters with a time of 50.99 seconds. Vince Scott was third in the triple jump at 13.29 meters.
The Whip-Purs’ 4x400 relay (Owen Cuplin, Bannerman, Carlos Gerez Acuna, Joel Jones) and 4x800 relay (Cuplin, Jones, Acuna, Julian Soto) both took third.
Burlington’s Nolan Miles finished first in the 200 meters (21.86) and runner-up in the 100 meters (10.86). The Rockets’ 4x800 relay (Joey Kowall, Adam Hinkleman, Logan Karottu, Leighton Dietz) took second with a time of 8:26.08.
Dundee-Crown’s Henry Kennedy was first in the 100 meters (10.81) and third in the 200 meters (22.09). The Chargers’ 4x100 relay (Iyanuoluwa Shonukan, Terrion Spencer, Kali Freeman and Kennedy) finished first with a time of 42.50.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown 11, Prairie Ridge 6: At Crystal Lake, Addison Pino went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead to lead the Chargers (13-10, 6-6) past the Wolves (10-10, 6-8) in their FVC game. The two doubles give her 15 on the season, setting a team record.
Annabelle Pederson had two hits and three RBIs for D-C, Casi Attapit had two runs and had two RBIs, and Kendall Brents, Faith Dierwechter and Brianna Hamblen each had two hits and scored twice.
McKayla Anderson earned the win, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits in seven innings. She struck out 12 and walked three.
Emily Harlow was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Prairie Ridge, and Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Crystal Lake Central 10, Hampshire 9: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (11-9, 7-7) scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs in their FVC game against the Whip-Purs (8-11, 4-9).
Katie Svigelj went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Central, Giada Motto had a double and drove in two, and Mads Berenson tallied two RBIs. Makayla Malone got the win in relief, allowing a run on four hits in two innings.
For Hampshire, Elyse Garcia was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs. Bria Riebel went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Abby Lentz had two hits and two runs.
Marengo 11, Cary-Grove 3: At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer and Jozsa Christiansen both knocked in two runs for the Indians (21-2) to beat the Trojans (6-15) in their opening game of the Marengo Invite.
Christiansen also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. At the plate, she collected two hits and scored three runs.
Kylee Jensen added a double and two runs scored, and Emily White, Mia Lulinski, Marissa Young and AJ Pollnow each had RBIs.
For C-G, Kaley Koltz was 4 for 4. Emily Green had two hits, and Holly Streit added an RBI.
Huntley 10, Joliet West 5: At Joliet, Katie Mitchell, Sadie Svendsen, Clara Hudgens and Christina Smith all tallied two hits for the Raiders (17-6) to open the Marengo Invite with a win over the Tigers.
Svendsen, Meg Ryan, Grace Benson and Aubrina Adamik (two runs) all drove in a run. Madison Rozanski had two RBIs.
Juliana Maude got the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits in seven innings. She struck out seven and walked one.
Crystal Lake South 13, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Bates Park in Woodstock, Stephanie Lesniewski hit a home run and knocked in two runs for the Gators (10-12) in their nonconference win over the Blue Streaks (1-18).
Amelia Cervantes was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, and Riley Travis was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and drove in one run. Molly Cook, Hazel Hook and Natalie Salberg each added one RBI for South.
Hook earned the win, allowing a run on five hits in six innings. She struck out three and walked two.
Jade Sanders had an RBI for Woodstock.
Richmond-Burton 9, St. Francis 3: At Elmhurst, Mia Spohr had a double and drove in three runs for the Rockets in their opening game of the IC Catholic Invite.
Hailey Holtz went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for R-B (14-6). Taylor Davison went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Norah Spittler knocked in two runs.
Madison Kunzer gave up three runs (two earned) in seven innings on three hits to earn the win. She struck out six and walked five.
Libertyville 11, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles were held to one hit in a nonconference loss to the Wildcats. CiCi Di Silvio had the lone hit for Jacobs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 1, McHenry 0: At Cary, the Trojans (7-6, 5-3) edged the Warriors (7-5-2) in their FVC game.
Richmond-Burton 7, Wilmot (Wis.) 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (14-4) rolled to a nonconference win against the Panthers.
Boylan 7, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder (6-8-1) fell to the Titans in their nonconference game.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 17, McHenry 4: At McHenry, Anna Starr led the Tigers with six goals in an FVC win against the Warriors.
Colleen Dunlea added four goals for Central co-op, which improved to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the FVC.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 19, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, the Raiders beat the Wolves in their FVC game.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 11, Bryant & Stratton 1: At Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Aaron Rice allowed only two hits and struck out eight for the Scots, who improved to 38-9.
Leo Falletti went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Billy Howard was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Mason Schwalbach had a homer and drove in two.