Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 3

Johnsburg is one performance closer to bringing home another state title.
The defending state champion Skyhawks sit atop the Small Division after turning in a score of 94.0 points on Friday in the preliminary round of the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Columbia, which finished 10th last season, sits in second place at 93.25, and Breese Central is third at 89.05. Richmond-Burton is in fifth place (88.35). The top 10 teams in each division to Saturday’s final round.
In the Medium Division, defending state-champion Crystal Lake Central narrowly missed advancing to Saturday. The Tigers finished in 11th at 87.63. Cary-Grove followed closely in 12th (87.37). Lemont (93.93) currently leads the division, and Normal University (89.13) took the final qualifying spot. Burlington Central (90.37) currently sits in ninth. Prairie Ridge (82.90) finished 23rd.
Jacobs (91.07) and Dundee-Crown (91.00) advanced in the Large Division and sit in eighth and ninth, respectively. Lincoln-Way East (95.33) leads the division. Hampshire (88.93) placed 12th.
Huntley (90.90) is sixth in the Coed Division. Homewood-Flossmoor leads at 94.13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marengo 37, Woodstock 25: At Marengo, the Indians led 17-14 after three quarters before scoring 20 in the final frame to pull away in Kishwaukee River Conference action and clinch the conference title outright.
Marengo has won four out of the past five KRC titles.
Bella Frohling provided Marengo with a game-high 12 points. Gianna Almeida added nine points, and Addie Johnson scored eight.
Allie O’Brien had nine points for Woodstock, and Anna Crenshaw chipped in with eight points.
Alden-Hebron 62, Schaumburg Christian 41: At the Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament, the Giants won their opening game behind 27 points from Jessica Webber.
Rileigh Gaddini had 14 points and made 7 of 14 shots. Hannah Reiter tossed in eight points.
For the game, A-H shot 50% (27 of 54).
Johnsburg 40, Woodstock North 31: At Woodstock North, Kaylee Fouke had 12 points for the Skyhawks in a KRC win against the Thunder.
Payton Toussaint had nine points in the win, and Sophie Person added seven.
Huntley 65, Crystal Lake South 25: At Huntley, the Red Raiders cruised to a Fox Valley Conference win behind 19 points from Jessie Ozzauto. Sammi Campanelli added 14 points, and Anna Campanelli scored 11.
Huntley has won 25 consecutive FVC games and 32 of its past 33.
Nicole Molgado led South with eight points.
Hampshire 66, McHenry 36: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs trailed 12-7 after one quarter but got stronger as the game went along and finished with a 29-point fourth quarter.
Avery Cartee and Kaitlyn Milison each scored 14 points to pace Hampshire, while Lia Saunders hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
McHenry’s Maddi Friedle topped all scorers with 18 points, and Peyton Stinger drained three 3s and finished with 11 points.
Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 46: At Burlington, the Rockets took down the Trojans to earn the FVC win. Page Erickson paced Central with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Emma Payton added nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Sam Skerl led C-G with 14 points.
Richmond-Burton 43, Harvard 36: At Harvard, the Rockets defeated the Hornets in their KRC game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dundee-Crown 61, Jacobs 48: At Carpentersville, Tyler DiSilvio had 14 points to lead the Chargers to the FVC win against the Eagles. Josh Valera had 12 points and two 3s and Jared Russell added 11 points and three 3s.
Treval Howard had 11 points to lead Jacobs. Amari Owens had nine.
Prairie Ridge 69, Crystal Lake Central 51: At Crystal Lake, John Fuery had a game-high 16 points and two 3s for the Wolves in their FVC win against the host Tigers.
James Muse added 15 points for Prairie Ridge and Sam Loeding had 13 points and two 3s.
Central was led by Jake Terlecki with 14 points and Luke Spychala with eight.
Hampshire 65, McHenry 62: At Hampshire, Bailey Woods had 26 points and five 3s to pace the Whip-Purs in their FVC win against the Warriors. Sam Ptak and Joey Costabile each tossed in nine points. Ptak had three 3s.
McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac had 25 points and four 3s. Julian Mendez added 15 points and two 3s, and Zack Maness had 10 points.
Burlington Central 79, Cary-Grove 50: At Burlington, the Rockets (22-5, 12-2) took the FVC lead with their win over the Trojans (7-19, 4-10) and Huntley’s loss to Crystal Lake South.