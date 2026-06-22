Historical covers for June 22: ‘I backed into a car and the gun went off’

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages, all published on June 22. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century economic legislation to modern community efforts, local tragedies, and global milestones.

1929: Morris Daily Herald

On June 22, 1929, the Morris Daily Herald led with a massive, bold national headline: “TACK DEBENTURE TO TARIFF BILL.” The front page detailed intense political fights over financing for the liquor industry and featured a story on a former teacher who bequeathed $30,000 to stop spanking in schools. Locally, the paper tracked economic realities with “Grundy Schools Ask $29,053.35” for delinquent taxes, alongside a lighthearted piece observing “Bare Leg and Sun Tan Fads Reach Morris.”

1973: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1973, the front page of the Dixon Evening Telegraph captured a dramatic, firsthand account with the lead headline, “‘I backed into a car and the gun went off,’ says Ed Long.” In addition to crime and local court testimonies, the front page connected readers to monumental world news, reporting on the “Landmark agreement on peace by Nixon and Brezhnev.” On the same day, science and local pride shared the spotlight with a feature on the “Wobbly Skylab astronauts home.”

1997: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The June 22, 1997, edition of the Northwest Herald focused heavily on domestic issues and community milestones. The prominent center story, “Breaking the cycle of domestic violence,” looked into new methods finding success against an old problem in McHenry County. The top headline, “‘Outlaws’ show sensitive side at funeral,” brought a human-interest touch to the front page, while local politics made waves with “Daley, mayors demand more respect” regarding federal funding and urban needs.

2012: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Rounding out the collection, the June 22, 2012, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle highlighted a strong community spirit with the headline “COORDINATED CARING,” detailing Day of Caring volunteers tackling more than 50 projects in the county. Economic relief was also front-page news, reporting that the “County’s jobless rate down.” Meanwhile, state government gridlock made headlines below the fold, as “Lawmakers push off pension talks for 5 weeks” after the General Assembly failed to adopt a plan.