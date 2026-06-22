Fulton Sheen beatification tickets go on sale Tuesday

Tickets for the Fulton Sheen beatification in St. Louis will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the Diocese of Peoria has announced. (Courtesy of Fulton J. Sheen Spiritual Centre)

Tickets for the Fulton Sheen beatification in St. Louis will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.

The Diocese of Peoria announced Sunday that registration will be open for the Sept. 24 beatification as well as companion events to be held in Peoria.

To register for the beatification Mass and other events, visit celebratesheen.com.

El Paso-born Sheen (1895-1979) was arguably America’s first televangelist, remembered as host of TV’s “Life is Worth Living,” broadcast from 1952-57, after many years of preaching on radio.

Beatification is the final step before canonization, at which point Sheen would become St. Fulton J. Sheen.

Only a handful of Americans have been beatified on U.S. soil. Sheen will be beatified Sept. 24 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.