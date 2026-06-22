Arrest warrant for Crystal Lake man accused of breaking McHenry store window, stealing whiskey, cigarettes

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Crystal Lake man accused of breaking into a McHenry market and stealing whiskey and cigarettes, court records show.

Jeremiah Borgert, 47, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, as well as criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Police allege that at 10:46 p.m. on May 30, Borgert threw a concrete block through a front glass door of the Shamrock Food and Liquor in McHenry. He then allegedly entered and stole merchandise, including Fireball whiskey and Lucky Strike cigarettes, according to the complaint.

Borgert currently is on probation for a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence, records show.