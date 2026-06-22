Rock the Park kicks off Saturday with SnapShot

The City of Morris will kick off Rock the Park at 2 p.m. Saturday in Goold Park with a performance from classic rock band SnapShot.

Rock the Park is free and family-friendly, and it features both food trucks and beer sales.

Beer will be provided by Clayton’s Tap, and Comfort Cookin’ is providing the food.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.

The Saturday, July 25 Rock the Park will be headlined by Eagles tribute band Flatbed Fords, with opening act Brian Webber.

The Saturday, Aug. 22 Rock the Park will be headlined by the Tim Gleason Band with Alexandra Lee, a country band.