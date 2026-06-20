June 20 historical covers: Dixon’s site for Yeomen Home suits Mr. Farmer

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from late June across different eras. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from local tragedies and political shifts to powerful community movements that shaped northern Illinois.

1922: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The June 20, 1922, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a massive development announcement: “Dixon’s Site for Yeomen Home Suits Mr. Farmer.” The page detailed an impressive $10,000,000 institution proposition aimed at bringing a major community asset to the area. Alongside this boom, the front page kept tabs on global anxieties with a headline reading “Americans in Canton, China Are in Danger,” while also addressing internal labor tensions via a report on “Labor Board’s Reply to Rail Heads Written.”

1932: Streator Daily Times-Press

By June 20, 1932, the front page of the Streator Daily Times-Press was dominated by an incredibly solemn local tragedy, headlined “Death of Three in Plane Crash Shocks City.” The subheadlines painted a grim picture of prominent Streator youths losing their lives when a ship plunged to the earth at the Ottawa airport. On the same day, the paper tracked national economic relief efforts during the Great Depression, noting “Speed Work on Unemployment Relief Bills” amidst ongoing political friction in Washington.

2012: Kane County Chronicle

The June 20, 2012, edition of the Kane County Chronicle shifted its focus toward local educators and community life. The main front-page image and headline, “More Than Bell to Bell,” highlighted the dedication of local teachers working well beyond their standard contract hours, featuring St. Charles East teacher Andrew Johnson. On a lighter note, the paper captured the seasonal excitement building in the community with a feature titled “Spirits High During Opening of Swedish Days.”

2020: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Rounding out the collection, the June 20, 2020, weekend edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured a historic moment of local activism. The dominant front-page image showcased a powerful Juneteenth march, accompanied by the sweeping headline, “Work to be Done.” The paper also reflected the unique challenges of the year, carrying a prominent “COVID-19 update” alongside coverage of an NIU athletics “Education project” designed to teach student-athletes about social justice.