Police training exercise led to false Facebook claims of mass shooting in St. Charles

The St. Charles Police Department provided more clarity into what caused the “misinformation” on a Facebook scanner page that claimed there was an active shooter last Thursday.

In a posts on its own on Facebook and on the city of St. Charles website, the police said its department was “conducting a regularly scheduled internal police training exercise inside a secure facility.”

The police said the department conducts these types of trainings multiple times throughout the year.

A Facebook message falsely state there was a mass shooting incident at a hotel on East Main Street. The police said the message was taken down by the moderator of the site last Thursday.

“As with similar internal trainings, advance public notice was not provided because the activity was not visible to the public,” the police post said.

The police said this differs from the recent FBI training at the Charlestowne mall site, which was “conducted in a highly visible public setting.”

The police said the radio communications used during the training were conducted on a police department training frequency.

This is likely how the miscommunication occurred on the “Kane County IL Scanner Incidents” Facebook page. The false post said the alleged incident took place on the 2900 block of East Main Street.

The post by the police says the department also conducted a training exercise on June 18 at Wredling Middle School in St. Charles.

When contacted for comment on June 18, the police department did not originally say where the false information posted on social media originated.