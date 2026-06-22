Visit the historic Edith Farnsworth House in Plano for day of ‘Latin Jazz & Mariachi’ on June 27

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano is hosting a day of 'Latin Jazz & Mariachi' on June 27, 2026. (Provided by Edith Farnsworth House)

The Edith Farnsworth House in Plano is continuing its 75-year anniversary celebration with a day of “Latin Jazz & Mariachi” on June 27.

On the lawn of the architectural gem from 2-7 p.m., visitors can experience an array of live music and dancing, food and family-fun activities. The festivities are designed to submerse the community in a “cultural celebration set within the historic landscape of one of the world’s most significant works of modern architecture.”

The event mirrors the organization’s Mexican Modernism art exhibit inside the house, exploring the cultural influence on art and architecture.

Scott Mehaffey, director of the Edith Farnsworth House, said the event “reflects the spirit” of the organization celebrating art and culture through bringing together and inspiring the community.

“As we explore the legacy of Mexican Modernism throughout 2026, this event offers an opportunity to celebrate the cultural traditions and contemporary voices that continue to shape our understanding of modernism today,” Mehaffey said in a release by the organization.

Part of the family-fun includes a children’s activity area where young visitors can craft their own musical instruments and play along to the sounds on the lawn.

Food and refreshments, including tacos and margaritas, are being provided by Two Partners Cafe.

Musical performers include Estrellas del Sol Mariachi, whose “vibrant music honors the rich traditions of Mexican heritage.” The Roy McGrath Latin Jazz Quintet is also performing, led by Puerto Rican saxophonist and composer Roy McGrath. The quintet’s music “creates a dynamic sound that bridges Latin rhythms and contemporary jazz.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn during the musical performances.

Tickets are available online by visiting edithfarnsworthhouse.org/jazzonthelawn/.

The Edith Farnsworth House is a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It is an internationally recognized architectural landmark designed in 1945 by Mies van der Rohe.

The house was designed in a minimalist style, blending into the natural landscape and providing a connection between nature, the house, and the natural light that falls on the Fox River site.