Mercyhealth earns accreditation for orthotics, prosthetics

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, an independent, nonprofit organization which has been providing facility accreditation since 1948.

This represents the fifth successful accreditation by Mercyhealth.

The ABC’s evaluation of Mercyhealth’s orthotics and prosthetics services included a thorough review of the physical facilities, as well as the qualities of patient care. It interviews both staff and patients and conducts a review of organizational documents, including records of patient care.

Mercyhealth has a Prosthetics Center in Woodstock, as well as two Wisconsin sites in Lake Geneva and Janesville.