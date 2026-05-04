Joliet man accused of punching, kicking pit bull

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet man was arrested on Friday after he was accused of punching and kicking a pit bull multiple times, police said.

At 10:14 a.m. Friday, an officer on patrol near Center Street and Oneida Street heard the sound of an animal crying, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

During the investigation, the officer saw a man striking a pit bull multiple times with a closed fist and kicking the dog while it was lying on the ground, English said.

The officer identified the man battering the dog as John Carter, 36, Joliet, who said he was “disciplining the dog,” English said.

Carter was taken into custody and the pit bull was taken to Joliet Township Animal Control, English said.

Carter arrested on probable cause of animal cruelty. No formal charges have been filed in court.

Carter was booked at the Joliet Police Department and then released with a notice to appear in court on May 22.