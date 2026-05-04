Oswego Township man sentenced to 50 years for first-degree murder of Aurora man

An Oswego Township man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of an Aurora man at a 2021 party in Montgomery.

Ladarius Parker was sentenced by Kane County Judge David Klement. Parker was convicted by a jury on March 3 for first-degree murder.

On May 2, 2021, Parker was attending a party in the 1700 block of Stonegate Drive, Montgomery, when he shot and killed Christopher McMorris, 30, as McMorris sat in a parked vehicle, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Parker was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by the U.S. Marshal Service in Freeport.

Parker was prosecuted by Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Orland and Brandon Raney.

Parker must serve the full sentence. He receives credit for 1,576 days already served in the Kane County jail.

Following the sentencing, Orland said the time behind bars “holds (Parker) accountable for taking a life.”

“While no sentence can restore what has been taken, it is my hope that this outcome provides a measure of justice and continued support for the victim’s loved ones,” Orland said in a release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Orland thanked the assisting agencies and the civilian witnesses who “bravely came forward and testified.”

“Their courage and willingness to participate were critical in achieving this result,” Orland said in the release.

The investigation was conducted by the Montgomery Police Department, the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force, and the Kendall County Special Response Team.

Additional assistance was provided by the Illinois State Police and the Kane County Coroner’s Office.