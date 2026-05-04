Joliet police: Officers find cocaine, heroin and guns at residence

Roscoe Norals III, 28, of Joliet (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant operation on Dixon Avenue in Joliet led to the discovery of drugs, guns and one handgun modified to fire shots automatically, police said.

Roscoe Norals III, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody on charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and other charges, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers from several units executed a search warrant at close to 6:50 a.m. April 30 at Norals’ residence in the 400 block of Dixon Avenue, English said.

During a search of the residence, officers recovered suspected cocaine, heroin and marijuana, English said.

“Officers also recovered two .45-caliber handguns. One handgun had been modified with a switch, making it capable of automatic fire, and its serial number appeared to be defaced,” English said.

The second handgun was reported stolen from Missouri, he said.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the police department will not “cease pursuing those who choose to engage in this kind of illegal activity.”

“The presence of both narcotics and illegal firearms in our neighborhoods puts lives at risk, fuels violence, and undermines the sense of safety our residents deserve,” Evans said.

Evans said he is “incredibly proud” of the “dedication and teamwork shown by our officers and investigators.”

He said their efforts reflect the department’s “unwavering commitment to protecting this community and holding offenders accountable.”