Lawsuit filed in Illinois takes aim at cannabis dispensaries for not warning of mental health risks

A 320-page lawsuit filed Monday takes aim at companies that sell legal marijuana in Illinois and many other states, claiming they have not told customers the possible mental health implications of cannabis use while claiming it has curative effects for other ailments.

The suit was filed in federal court in the Northern District in Illinois by – among other law firms – those of former McHenry County State’s Attorney Pat Kenneally and Jack Franks, a former Illinois lawmaker and former McHenry County Board chairman. Both are now in private practice.

The suit was also filed in downtown Madison County, as well as in Connecticut courts, lawyers said.

The suit, which would need to be certified by courts as a class action, was filed on behalf of 40 named plaintiffs who purchased cannabis in these legal states and say they were were not warned about the mental health risks.

The other states are Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The marijuana companies “market and promote their cannabis products to an unsuspecting public through a public relations megaphone as the antidote to ailments of all kinds, including, among others, insomnia, narcolepsy, over-eating, cancer, auto-immune disorders, neuropathy, pain, anger, boredom, sadness, shyness, irritable bowel syndrome, grief, and opioid addiction. These claims are part of a calculated strategy,” the suit claims, adding that defendants Cresco Labs, Green Cresco Labs, Green Thumb, Verano Holdings and Verano LLC “have unleashed an acute intoxicant” in THC, a main ingredient in cannabis, at unprecedented concentrations.

The defendants, the suit claims, should know that medical research shows marijuana use “causes and exacerbates development of schizophrenia, psychosis, bipolar disorder, suicidal ideation, depression, and anxiety, and other serious health disorders.”

This is not the first time that Kenneally has taken aim at marijuana retailers. In August 2023, when he was the county’s top prosecutor, he required McHenry County dispensaries to post signage with mental health warnings or face lawsuits.

The suit is not trying to shut down marijuana dispensaries, Franks said Monday, but to require retailers to warn users of the possible dangers.

“They can’t call it medicine. They are not pharmacists,” Franks said, adding no research shows marijuana has affects on any ailment.

There are two FDA-approved drugs made from synthetic THC, one for cancer patients and one for HIV patients, and a CBD-based treatment for epilepsy.

But there is no evidence that indicates marijuana has other benefits for a list of illnesses, Franks said.

“They can’t make the claim when the research hasn’t been done on it,” Franks said.

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