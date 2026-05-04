Mendota’s Sports-n-Stuff sold

Sports-n-Stuff owners, the Bresley family, announced on Monday, May 4, that they are selling the Mendota business, effective Friday, May 15, 2026. (Mathias Woerner)

After a little more than one year of ownership, the Bresley family is selling Mendota’s Sports-n-Stuff after Friday, May 15.

The decision came after John Bresley, the owner of the Mendota business, suffered a heart attack requiring open-heart surgery.

“It was just great helping the community,” Bresley said. “You get to know everybody and just try to make them happy.”

Bresley said that the business has been sold to new owners, who will have the opportunity to continue operating Sports-n-Stuff if they so choose.

Bresley would not disclose the new owners.

“Everyone loves seeing the hometown pride attire that Sports-n-Stuff has provided over the years,” Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Madeline Piller said. “It has a great place in the culture of our fan-filled town.”

In a Facebook post, the Bresley family said the decision wasn’t easy and the focus is on John’s health.

According to the post, the Bresley family is no longer able to give the business the time, energy and resources it deserves, and as much as they love being a part of the community, they feel it is the right decision to step away so they can prioritize what matters most right now.

Under the Bresleys, Sports-n-Stuff not only operated as a custom sporting apparel store, but contributed donations to the Mendota community, including the local schools.

“We made a lot of donations to just try and be there for our community, and they were great to us,” Bresley said. “We’re always there for them and they’ve always been there for us. I think we’re just one big, happy family.”

The store has stopped taking orders and is no longer doing custom work, and it will be only the logos displayed at the store that can be put on apparel.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support, loyalty and relationships we have built with all of you over the past year,” the Bresley family said. “Sports-n-Stuff has been more than just a business to us-it has been a place of connection, shared memories and community pride. Your kindness and support have meant everything.”