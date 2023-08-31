Fire breaks out at Lake in the Hills manufacturing plant

The cause of a fire at a Lake in the Hills manufacturing plant Thursday is under investigation, the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 11:32 a.m. Thursday to the single-story manufacturing plant at 14 Walter Court in Lake in the Hills where crews found fire and smoke coming from the exhaust of a machine that made fabrics for cooking, according to the news release.

Employees evacuated the building and no one was injured. The fire was under control within about 35 minutes.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department and the Huntley, Cary, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Fox River Grove and Barrington fire departments also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the plant is still open, according to the news release. An estimate on damage was not available Thursday afternoon.