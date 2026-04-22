West Suburban Community Pantry prepares for changes to SNAP benefits starting May 1

About 13,000 families in the West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) service area are at risk for losing SNAP benefits and will look to the pantry for help, said WSCP CEO Maeven Sipes (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

Changes to who is eligible to receive SNAP benefits went into effect on Feb. 1 and will result in thousands of Illinois recipients losing benefits beginning May 1.

West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) in Woodridge, which serves neighbors in need in DuPage and Will counties is anticipating more families turning to them and other area food pantries for help.

Some 150,000 individuals in DuPage and Will counties were receiving benefits in fall 2025, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“We understand that about 13,000 families in our service area are at risk of losing benefits if they cannot meet work requirements or qualify for an exemption,” Maeven Sipes, West Suburban Community Pantry CEO, said in a news release. “If they lose the SNAP benefit they need to buy groceries, they’re going to have to rely on organizations like WSCP to fill the gap, but it’s a big gap.”

WSCP has been accommodating an average of 4,000 visits per month over the past year.

“We’ve been feeling pretty maxed out recently,” Sipes said. “Families are already struggling due to the high cost of groceries and the recent spike in gas prices. We face the same challenges, but with the help of donors and our ability to buy through Northern Illinois Food Bank, we’ve been able to provide close to 250,000 meals each month. What’s coming will increase the demand for food.”

The new SNAP rules have expanded the definition of who must fulfill work requirements to include those classified as Able-Bodied Working Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs). Previously exempt groups now subject to work requirements include:

Older adults until they turn 65

Parents, grandparents or other caregivers of children aged 14 or older

Adults experiencing homelessness (including homeless families if children are 14 or older)

Veterans

Former foster youth up to age 24

Additionally, many immigrants with legal status, including refugees, asylum-seekers and survivors of human trafficking will no longer receive benefits under the new provisions.

Immigrants who will remain eligible for SNAP to date include certain green-card holders, Cuban and Haitian entrants, among categories of lawfully permanent residents. Immigrants without legal status have never been eligible to receive SNAP benefits.

Individuals who cannot obtain an exemption must work or volunteer for an average of 20 hours/week or 80 hours/month, or they will only receive benefits for three months out of a 36-month period.

More information on applying for exemption is available from the State of Illinois Department of Human Services at IDHS: SNAP Federal Impact Center.

“We are looking at all the ways we can help,” Sipes said. “In addition to offering groceries, our support services can help people navigate the process of applying for an exemption. Also, individuals who are now required to work or volunteer to receive benefits may complete required volunteer hours at the pantry. We can always use the help and we provide full orientation and training.”

To volunteer at WSCP, contact volunteer@wscpantry.org. For an appointment to navigate new requirements, contact thrive@wscpantry.org. To donate to the West Suburban Community Pantry, visit www.wscpantry.org.