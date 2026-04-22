Illinois Laborers International Union of North America and Laborers Local 751 union launch work zone safety

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reviewing improvements along a segment of Interstate 57 stretching from south of Wilmington-Peotone Road to north of Manhattan-Monee Road. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Work zone crashes killed 705 drivers and passengers in 2022 — more than construction workers — and the problem is getting worse. Crashes jumped from 96,000 in 2022 to 101,000 in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This week, union workers across Illinois are launching a public awareness campaign to remind drivers that slowing down in work zones isn’t just about safety — it’s about saving lives.

National Work Zone Awareness Week runs April 20-24. On Friday, April 24, volunteers from LIUNA Local 751 will distribute work zone safety information at rest areas and highway visitor centers across Illinois, including the Main Line Station Rest Areas along Interstate 57 (northbound and southbound) near Buckley at mile marker 268.

The data tells a counterintuitive story. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, work zone crashes are nearly three times more likely to kill drivers or passengers than construction workers. Yet many drivers treat work zones as optional safety zones.

“Speeding or driving unsafely through a work zone is statistically more dangerous to motorists than to highway workers,” said a LIUNA Local 751 spokesperson. “When drivers slow down and stay alert, they protect themselves, their passengers, and our workers.”

Dangers persist even when construction crews aren’t present on the work site. Drivers may encounter temporary road changes — uneven surfaces, narrower lanes, unexpected obstacles — or sudden shifts in traffic patterns and lane configurations. These hazards can cause crashes even without active construction.

Volunteers wearing orange will be at the rest areas on Friday to hand out safety materials and answer questions about work zone awareness. Photo and interview opportunities will be available.