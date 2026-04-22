First Presbyterian Church of La Grange earns environmental certification

First Presbyterian Church of La Grange has received certification as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church USA.

This certification is given to churches that have pledged to be good stewards of the earth, and have demonstrated high standards for environmental care in four aspects of the church organization: facility, worship, education and community outreach.

Only 5% of Presbyterian churches in the country have achieved this credential.

A few examples of the environmental initiatives at FPCLG include:

Installation of LED lighting

Solar electricity usage

A community garden (with produce going to local food pantries)

Clean water deployment in El Salvador (learn more at www.fpclg.org/livingwaters)

Environmental activities for children and youth

An earth care discussion group meets monthly covering topics such as food waste, microplastics and climate change.

“We are extremely proud to receive this certification and look forward to expanding our environmental care initiatives in the future,” Greg Beglen, earth care committee lead at First Presbyterian Church of La Grange, said in a news release.

“Our earth care congregations are vital parts of their communities and inspirational witnesses to caring for God’s creation and we are so grateful for their presence in the world,” Jessica Maudlin, associate for sustainable living and earth care concerns for the Presbyterian Church USA, said in the release.

For more information, view the Earth Care page for First Presbyterian Church of La Grange at: www.fpclg.org/welcome#earth-care Or click here to visit the PC USA Earth Care Congregations program.