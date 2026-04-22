Plainfield woman charged in Kendall County with criminal sexual abuse of juvenile

A Plainfield woman has been charged with multiple felonies after a police investigation alleges she engaged in sexual conduct with a minor in Yorkville.

Faith R. Hansen, 24, was taken into custody by the Yorkville Police Department following an investigation for criminal sexual assault.

Hansen has been charged with seven felony counts of criminal sexual assault and seven felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to news release from the Yorkville police.

The investigation alleges that during multiple incidents between January and March 2024 Hansen engaged in sexual conduct with the juvenile.

Hansen has been transported to the Kendall County Jail. Her next court date has not yet been set.