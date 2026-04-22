Person flown after rollover crash in Hampshire, entrapment

The Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to a rollover crash in Kane County on April 19, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

A person was flown following a crash in the Hampshire area in which a vehicle rolled over multiple times before trapping the person inside.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District responded about 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the area of Allen Road and Prairie Farm Drive, west of Route 20.

Upon arrival, the crew found the single vehicle crumpled in a field with one person trapped inside, according to the fire district.

The fire crew was able to free the person from the vehicle in around 10 minutes. Paramedics provided advanced medical care on scene.

The person was flown by a medical helicopter to a regional trauma center. No update has been provided on the person’s condition.

“This incident reflects the training, coordination and efficiency of our personnel in managing a complex rescue,” Fire Chief David Schmidt said in a news release. “We also want to recognize the bystanders who stopped to help prior to our arrival.”

The crew was assisted at the scene by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District.