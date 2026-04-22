Oswego Kite Fly and Country Market return

Celebrate Earth Day this weekend at the Oswego Kite Fly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Two Oswego favorite spring events will be coming back this weekend.

The Oswego Country Market Spring Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Head out to Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, to shop at some of your favorite vendors. All ages welcome.

Also being held at the same time on Saturday will be the Earth Day Kite Fly at Prairie Point Park.

This free event is fun for all ages. Bring your own kite to fly or come by and watch the pros.

There will be professional demonstrations and stunts using giant kites.

Both events are presented by the Oswegoland Park District