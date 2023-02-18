McHenry Township Community Garden plots available

McHenry Township Community Garden has 14 raised beds available to rent.

The beds – 3.5 by 6.5 by 17 inches – are in the old bocci ball courts at Township Park at Johnsburg Road and Route 31 next to the FISH of McHenry Food Pantry.

Interested gardeners should email jmacrito@mchenrytownship.com or call the township office at 815-385-5605. The garden coordinator will then reach out via email or phone.

These gardens use no commercial pesticides or herbicides. Tools and water will be available. Gardeners will need to commit to at least two four-hour stints of community garden work per plot.